Pfizer To Cut Down Manufacturing Time

Pfizer says it's cutting the time needed to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine nearly in half.

The company has been producing the vaccine in 110 days. But it told USA Today it expects to bring that down to an average of 60 days.

The company said all of its shortcuts are in line with FDA standards and it will continue looking for ways to improve efficiency.

As production ramps up, states are looking to roll out the vaccine to more people.