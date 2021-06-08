Pfizer Testing COVID Vaccine In Children Younger Than 12

Right now, the shot is only approved for anyone 12 and older. But that could change by this fall.

The average numbers of daily COVID infections in the U.S. is now down 94 percent compared to levels in January -- when the pandemic was at its worst here.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci is now urging Americans to get vaccinated in light of an increasing number of cases of the Delta variant, which originated in India.

He says this variant poses an increased risk of severe illness and hospitalization. And there's good reason to get both of the required shots. Two doses of the Pfizer vaccine provide significant protection against the variant, but a single dose is only 33 percent effective.

Pfizer announced Tuesday it took another step forward in its study of how the vaccine works on kids ages 5 to 11. Right now, the shot is only approved for anyone 12 and older. But that could change by this fall.

Adam Bright, a father in New Orleans, talked about why his kids are taking part in a trial.

"You know, I think like everybody, they're ready for COVID to go away as best it can, and me and my wife both feel like the vaccines are the right way to go. And so, when the opportunity presented itself, we wanted to get our kids enrolled in the study, you know, help make sure it's safe for other kids, as well as potentially have them vaccinated as quick as possible as well."