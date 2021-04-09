Pfizer Seeking FDA Approval For Vaccinating Children 12-15

Last week, Pfizer said late-stage clinical trials showed the vaccine was safe and 100% effective for children in that age bracket.

Pfizer and BioNTech are asking the FDA to approve the use of its COVID vaccine for kids 12 to 15.

But those findings haven't been peer reviewed yet.

Pfizer is also studying how well the shot works in children 6 months to 11 years old.