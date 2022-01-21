Pepsi Releases Trailer For Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Pepsi Releases Trailer For Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
By Gage Jackson
January 21, 2022
The 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature performances by Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Dr. Dre.

Pepsi released a trailer for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show and it features a star-studded cast, including music icons Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

 

The trailer was directed by F. Gary Gray, who also directed the 2015 blockbuster film "Straight Outta Compton."

The NFL's Super Bowl LVI will be played on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

