Pepsi Releases Trailer For Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

Pepsi released a trailer for the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show and it features a star-studded cast, including music icons Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer



Watch these five music titans get ready for the #PepsiHalftime Show on Feb 13th.



Feb 13th

The trailer was directed by F. Gary Gray, who also directed the 2015 blockbuster film "Straight Outta Compton."

The NFL's Super Bowl LVI will be played on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.