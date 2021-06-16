People In TX, CA Urged To Conserve Energy Amid Heat Wave

Power and natural gas prices in Texas and California are skyrocketing because of the heat wave.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A heat wave in parts of the country is setting records and it's expected to get even hotter.

Power and natural gas prices in Texas and California are skyrocketing because of it, as people crank up their air conditioners.

The company operating most of Texas' power grid told people this week to conserve energy during peak hours.

The California company operating the state's grid said people should prepare to do the same.

Both companies use rolling outages, leaving certain areas without power for a bit then switching to another area in order to prevent systems from collapsing