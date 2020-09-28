Pelosi Reportedly Preparing House For Tied 2020 Election

In the case of an electoral college tie, the House would decide the election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly preparing for the possibility of a tie in the presidential election.

Each of the 50 state delegations in the House would have one vote.

Politico reports Pelosi sent House Democrats a letter Sunday warning them to be ready to switch their strategy ahead of the election to ensure a Democratic win in that case.

A tie could happen for a number of reasons, including neither Joe Biden nor President Trump reaching 270 electoral votes.

