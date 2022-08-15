WEWS: Pediatrician Shares Details About Children And Monkeypox

The latest spike in monkeypox cases across the country is triggering a lot of questions.

Rounding up new supplies, trying to get back into a routine, the start of a new school year can get stressful.

But when you throw in an ongoing pandemic, plus a surge in another virus, this fall brings added concern. The latest spike in monkeypox cases across the country is triggering a lot of questions.

"Parents are worried about their kids getting monkeypox," said Dr. Shelly Senders of Senders Pediatrics.

This week, Senders sent out a newsletter with talking points about the virus.

"Because the volume had really gone up significantly," said Senders.

Right now, there are only four monkeypox cases in children in the United States.

"So, four out of 330 million is actually a very small number," said Senders.

Dr. Senders believes that number will remain low, with the rare disease unlikely to impact children.

"Almost always have to have contact with someone and close, intimate contact in order for you to get it," said Senders.

Learning that close contact is what monkeypox needs to spread gave mom Ryan Zeltner-Keegan peace of mind.

"That's primarily why I am not terribly worried about my kids," said Zeltner-Keegan.

Zeltner-Keegan's son James is headed to fourth grade, and her daughter Josephine is headed to first.

"A little overwhelming trying to decide what to do for the fall," said Zeltner-Keegan.

Zeltner-Keegan said her main health concern when it comes to her children remains COVID-19.

"They just had their second boosters so we're — I think we're ready to go," said Zeltner-Keegan.

She mentioned noticing fewer basic coronavirus protocols being followed in public spaces, such as wearing masks.

"You know, in some ways we're really getting back to 2019," said Senders.

Senders said we should expect the return of those run-of-the-mill illnesses.

"Colds, runny noses and things like that," said Senders.

When it comes to COVID, these latest variants may be more transmissible, but Senders says they're no more severe.

"I see a time in the not-so-far distance where the standard will be that you don't need to be isolated or quarantined for long periods of time," said Senders.

This story was originally published by Mike Brookbank on news5cleveland.com.