A young woman who works as a pediatric behavioral therapist speaks about her experience with her own PTSD growing up.

Jane Fitzpatrick is a 21 year old resident of Port St. Lucie, Florida who describes herself as a pediatric behavioral therapist who works with abused and neglected children. She says it's helped her learn and process much about herself, including abuse she endured as a child by her father, who was schizophrenic and committed suicide.

