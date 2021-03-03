WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Peacemakers: Making Peace In Birmingham's Crossfire

SMS
Peacemakers: Making Peace In Birmingham's Crossfire
By Alexandra Travis
By Alexandra Travis
March 3, 2021
March 3, 2021
The Peacemakers Campaign is a coalition of faith leaders who fill the gaps in communities most impacted by gun violence in Birmingham, Alabama.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT