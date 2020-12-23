Pandemic Drives Deadliest Year On Record In U.S.

Preliminary data shows the annual death rate could jump about 15%, with at least 400,000 more deaths than last year.

Deaths in the U.S. will top 3 million for the first time ever this year, and that's mainly because of the pandemic.

So, big picture, the CDC says that could bring the life expectancy down by as much as three years.

Johns Hopkins reports more than 322,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.

The number of daily deaths is rising above levels seen in the spring.