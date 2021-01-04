WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Rolled Out In U.K.

By Newsy Staff
January 4, 2021
The Oxford vaccine is cheaper and easier to use because it doesn't have to be stored at super-cold temperatures.
The U.K. Is getting a much-needed boost in its fight against the coronavirus with a second vaccine being rolled out.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is now being administered.

An 82-year-old man who called getting vaccinated a "no-brainer."

Another person vaccinated this morning says it's a great honor.

"In order to have this protection straight away, is a great honor really," said Trevor Cowlett. "And being an Oxford man and Oxford University man, I was absolutely delighted that they’d done it and I’d like to congratulate them.”

For almost a month, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine has been given to people in the U.K.

The Oxford vaccine is cheaper and easier to use because it doesn't have to be stored at super-cold temperatures.  

In order to get more people vaccinated immediately, Britain will wait up to 12 weeks to give people their second vaccine dose, rather than the three-week period the U.S. and other countries are following. 

