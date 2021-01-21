Quasi-Independent Oversight Board To Rule On Trump Facebook Ban

The independent board's decision can't be overruled by CEO Mark Zuckerberg or anyone else at Facebook.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Facebook is referring its decision to indefinitely suspend former President Donald Trump to its oversight board, which will decide whether to uphold the move.

The board decisions are binding, meaning they can't be overruled by Mark Zuckerberg or anyone else at Facebook.

Another social media giant, Twitter, banned the former president's account following the Capitol riots, which he's accused of inciting.

This all has escalated Republican claims that these companies are biased against conservatives.