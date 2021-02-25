Axios: Over 700 Children Held At Border Patrol Stations

The Biden administration previously ended a Trump order that allowed the administration to expel children who crossed the border.

More than 700 immigrant children were in Border Patrol custody as of Sunday, according to a report from Axios.

The children entered the U.S. without their parents from Mexico.

Of the 700 in custody, over 200 had been held for more than 48 hours and nine had been held for more than 72 hours. That's longer than the agreed-to limit.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said part of the reason for the delay was because of bad weather in Texas last week.

