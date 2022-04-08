Academy Board Moves Up Meeting To Discuss Will Smith Oscars Slap

The Board of Governors will meet Friday to discuss possible sanctions against the actor following his slapping of comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.

The meeting was originally set for later this month but Academy President David Rubin announced Wednesday that it would be moved up to Friday.

"Following Mr. Smith's resignation of his Academy membership on Friday, April 1, suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies," Rubin said in a statement. "It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion."