Orionid Meteor Shower Should Be Visible From Anywhere On Earth

The best time to watch will be your local time Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

If you look to the sky late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, chances are you'll be able to catch an annual meteor shower.

The Orionid meteor shower will display about 20 meteors an hour.

NASA said the light show will be visible from anywhere on Earth.

The best time to watch will be your local time Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., according to AccuWeather.

It added avoiding light pollution and avoiding using devices like telescopes and binoculars will provide your best chance at catching the meteor shower.