Oregon Sheriffs Deny Governors Request For Support In Portland

Two sheriffs in Oregon say they won't send law enforcement resources to Portland after calls from the governor.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

In Oregon, two neighboring sheriffs say they won't send their law enforcement resources to Portland to assist the city — after calls to do so from the governor.

Washington County's sheriff said a lack of political support and current volatility combined with "intense scrutiny on use of force presents an unacceptable risk if deputies were deployed." Clackamas County's sheriff said the only way to make Portland safe is to hold offenders accountable.

Washington County's sheriff said it will support Portland in indirect ways like analyzing risk.

Protests have continued in Portland for more than 90 days since the death of George Floyd.