Omicron Subvariant BA.2 Now Dominant Strain Globally

Globally, the Omicron subvariant BA.2 now represents nearly 86% of all sequenced COVID cases, according to the World Health Organization.

China and Europe are currently dealing with a surge. Scientists say relaxed COVID measures in those areas could be behind the recent rise.

The subvariant is also now the dominant strain in the U.S.

According to the CDC, the BA.2 variant accounts for about 55% of new cases in the United States. BA.2 has been called the "stealth variant" because it is slightly harder to track.