Ohio Court Upholds Down Syndrome Abortion Law

A similar law in Arkansas was declared unconstitutional earlier this year.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A federal appeals court upheld an Ohio law that makes it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion when medical tests show that the fetus has Down syndrome.

The court ruled that the law does not impede a woman's right to an abortion.

A similar law in Arkansas was declared unconstitutional earlier this year.

This split in decisions could cause the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue at some point.