Ohio Court Upholds Down Syndrome Abortion Law

April 14, 2021
A similar law in Arkansas was declared unconstitutional earlier this year.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
A federal appeals court upheld an Ohio law that makes it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion when medical tests show that the fetus has Down syndrome.
The court ruled that the law does not impede a woman's right to an abortion.
A similar law in Arkansas was declared unconstitutional earlier this year.
This split in decisions could cause the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the issue at some point.