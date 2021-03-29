Ohio Councilman Shows Army Scars To Fight Against Anti-Asian Hate

During a meeting last week, Lee Wong said he has been told he does not look American enough despite serving in the U.S. Army for 20 years.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A board member from West Chester Township, Ohio brought awareness to the growing incidents of Anti-Asian hate. During a meeting last week, Lee Wong said he has been told he does not look American enough despite serving in the U.S. Army for 20 years.

"I'm going to show you what patriotism and what questions about patriotism looks like. Here is my proof," Wong said. "This is sustained through my service in the U.S. Military. Is this patriot enough?"

This clip has since gained attention on social media. Lee said he's had enough with the violence against Asian Americans and wanted to show the scars he sustained while serving the country.

"I thought I need to show them what Americans look like," Wong continued. "It's all kinds of people, all shapes and sizes."

Wong said he came to America when he was 18.