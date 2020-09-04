Officials To Hold Russia Accountable For Alexei Navalny Poisoning

The Kremlin denies poisoning Navalny and says it will investigate it as a possible murder attempt.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

British and German officials say they'll work together to hold Russia accountable for the poisoning of Alexei Navalny.

Germany's government announced Thursday the toxicology report showed a Soviet-era chemical nerve agent in the opposition leader's system.

The two countries say the finding would be a violation of treaties banning the use of chemical weapons. They said they'll work with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to hold Russia accountable.

The Kremlin denies poisoning Navalny and says it will investigate it as a possible murder attempt.

NATO condemned the attack and said Russia must cooperate with an independent investigation.

Contains footage from CNN.