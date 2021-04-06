WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Officials: Navy Medic Killed After Shooting, Injuring 2 In Maryland

By Jay Strubberg
April 6, 2021
Authorities say the suspect shot and critically injured two people before being fatally shot by military personnel at Fort Detrick.
A suspect is dead and two people are in critical condition after a shooting near an Army base in Frederick, Maryland. That's about 50 miles northwest of D.C.

The U.S. Navy says the gunman was a Navy medic. Officials say the suspect shot two people at a business park, then went to Fort Detrick, where military personnel shot and killed him. 

Police haven't determined a motive but they say there's no further risk to the public.

