Officials Call For Pause On Johnson & Johnson Shots

Officials are looking into a rare blood clot disorder in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Federal health agencies are calling on vaccine sites to stop using the Johnson & Johnson shots.

The New York Times reports that six people in the U.S. reported a rare disorder involving blood clots within two weeks of getting vaccinated.

One woman died, another has been hospitalized and is in critical condition.

Nearly seven million people in the U.S. have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.