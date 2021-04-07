Officer Billy Evans To Lie In Honor In Capitol Rotunda

Capitol Police Officer Evans died on Friday following an attack.

Congress will honor the U.S. Capitol Police officer killed in an attack Friday.

Officer Billy Evans will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda next Tuesday.

He served as a Capitol Police Officer for 18 years.

Evans' family remembers him as a "warm, funny and caring person."

His family said in a statement his two young children were "the absolute most important thing in his life," adding,"their dad was their hero long before the tragic events of last week."