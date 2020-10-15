Obama Plans To Campaign For Biden Soon

Barack Obama is expected to make appearances in Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Barack Obama will be on the ground in key swing states soon, campaigning for his former vice president.

With just weeks to go, Obama is expected to make appearances in Florida, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

He will reportedly focus on states where early voting is taking place.

The events will follow social distancing protocols.

Obama formally endorsed Biden back in April and delivered a speech at the Democratic National Convention.

