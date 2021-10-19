NYT Says Panel Will Recommend Brazil President Face Homicide Charges

A panel says Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro intentionally allowed the coronavirus to spread, killing hundreds of thousands in the country.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The New York Times reports a Brazilian Congressional panel will soon recommend the country's president face mass homicide charges.

It says Jair Bolsonaro mishandled the coronavirus outbreak in a failed effort to achieve herd immunity and revive Latin America's largest economy.

The report also recommends criminal charges against 69 other people, including Bolsonaro's three sons.

Brazil has the second highest COVID-19 death toll in the world.

The report blames Bolsonaro for more than 300,000 of those deaths.