NYPD Arrests Suspect In Attack Against Asian Woman

Police have 38-year-old Brandon Elliot in custody on assault and hate crime charges.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

New York Police have arrested a man accused of brutally attacking an Asian American woman this week.

Police have 38-year-old Brandon Elliot in custody on assault and hate crime charges.

Elliot was released from prison in 2019. He was convicted of killing his own mother in 2002.

Newsy is not showing the surveillance video of this week's attack. It shows Elliot kicking and stomping on the woman's face as he shouted anti-Asian comments at her. She is now out of the hospital.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the assault "absolutely disgusting and outrageous."

"So unfair to Asian New Yorkers," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "I know a huge effort is being expended to educate, to get people involved in the solution to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice, which is always part of in to ending this kind of trend."

Multiple bystanders did not intervene during the attack, including security guards at a building where the attack happened. They have been suspended.