NYC Schools Reopen For Pre-K, Elementary Students

New York City public schools are set to re-open today, but not for everyone. Some Pre-K and elementary students will be back. Mayor Bill de Blasio shut down in-person learning last month because of rising coronavirus cases in the city.

The decision drew backlash with many questioning why businesses like bars and restaurants could stay open, but not schools.

About 190,000 students — out of more than a million in the school system — will be able to return to the classroom today.

School programs serving special-needs students in all grades are expected to reopen Thursday.

That plan for reopening middle and high schools is still in the works.