NYC School Employees Put On Leave, Accused Of Faking Vaccination Proof

Dozens of New York City school employees have been placed on unpaid leave after allegedly faking their proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The New York City Department of Education notified the employees last week.

A spokesperson for the district says law enforcement and the school district are investigating the incidents.

It's unclear what the district used as evidence to determine the vaccination cards were fake.