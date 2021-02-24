NYC Confronting Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

Most victims were older and vulnerable and all the attacks seem to have been unprovoked.

New York City is confronting hate crimes against the Asian American community.

There has been a recent rise in attacks. Most victims were older and vulnerable and all the attacks seem to have been unprovoked.

The city will launch a new website to make it easier for people to report bias or crimes.

Congresswoman Grace Meng said, "Since the beginning of this pandemic, our Asian American community has been suffering and fighting basically two viruses. Before COVID-19 even hit us here in New York, we were already seeing our members and small businesses fight the pandemic of anti-Asian hatred."

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the Human Rights Commission will meet with Asian community leaders this week about what the city needs to do next.