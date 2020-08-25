New York Attorney General Sues Eric Trump, Trump Organization

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated the values of some properties.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

New York's attorney general wants a judge to force Eric Trump to testify in the investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization inflated the values of some of his properties to get better deals on loans and insurance. She's also probing whether he deflated other assets to get tax breaks.

James has issued subpoenas for what she says are "thousands of documents," as well as the testimony of several people.

She accused the Trump Organization of stalling and withholding key documents.