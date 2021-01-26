Nurse To Be Selected As Acting Surgeon General

Susan Orsega is a nurse and officer in the U.S. Public Health Service Corps.

President Biden is choosing a nurse to serve as acting surgeon general after his administration asked Jerome Adams to resign.

She'll be one of the first nurses to serve in the role. President Biden could announce her selection as early as today.

The president's nominee for surgeon general still needs to be confirmed by the Senate.