NPR Poll Shows 1 In 5 Missed Medical Care When Pandemic Hit

It surveyed people in The United States' four largest cities: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A new poll shows many people started missing out on needed medical care when the pandemic hit.

NPR surveyed households in the four largest cities: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston.

It found one in five had at least one member who was either unable to get care or had to delay it because of the coronavirus.

The majority of households who delayed medical care say they had serious consequences.

The poll ranged from 55 percent in Chicago to 75 percent in Houston.