Northeast U.S. Hit By 2nd Major Snowstorm In A Week

By Newsy Staff
February 8, 2021
Another snowstorm slammed the Northeast over the weekend.

From the New York City area up to parts of Massachusetts, they got between 8 to 11 inches of snow.

The storm came less than a week after a stronger weather system dumped more than two feet of snow on parts of the region.

In the Midwest, polar air will take over for at least the next week.

Many cities will have single-digit and even negative temperatures. 

