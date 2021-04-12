'Nomadland' Wins 4 BAFTAs

The movie's filmmaker Chloe Zhao is now only the second woman and first woman of color to win the BAFTA for best director.

"Nomadland" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards Sunday.

The film starring Frances McDormand won four BAFTA awards including best film and best actress.

The movie's filmmaker Chloe Zhao is now only the second woman and first woman of color to win the BAFTA for best director.

The awards show is being praised for awarding a diverse group of talent this year after it nominated zero actors of color in 2020.