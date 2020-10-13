Alaska Voters Don't Need A Witness Signature On Absentee Ballots

The state's Supreme Court agreed with a ruling from a lower court that eliminated the witness signature requirement.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Alaska voters do not need to have a witness sign their absentee ballots.

The state's supreme court agreed with a ruling from a lower court that eliminated a requirement for absentee voters to have their ballots signed by a witness over the age of 18.

The lower court had said that enforcing the measure "burdens the right to vote" due to COVID-19.

Lawyers argued the rule would essentially prevent some people from voting if they do not live with someone over the age of 18.

More than 110,000 Alaskans have requested absentee ballots.

For full election coverage visit Election 2020.