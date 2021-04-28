No Designated Survivor For Pres. Biden's First Congressional Address

The White House said one is not needed because a majority of lawmakers will be watching the speech virtually due to the pandemic.

Another thing that's different about this year's presidential address to Congress — no "designated survivor."

Usually, for a president's address to Congress, a top official camps out at a secure location in case of an attack and the president and all cabinet officials are killed.

But since a lot of top officials will be watching virtually this year, the White House says there's no need for a designated survivor.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would reportedly be the next in line of succession in the event of a disaster.