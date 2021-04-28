WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

No Designated Survivor For Pres. Biden's First Congressional Address

SMS
No Designated Survivor For Pres. Biden's First Congressional Address
By Jay Strubberg
By Jay Strubberg
April 28, 2021
April 28, 2021
The White House said one is not needed because a majority of lawmakers will be watching the speech virtually due to the pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Another thing that's different about this year's presidential address to Congress — no "designated survivor."

Usually, for a president's address to Congress, a top official camps out at a secure location in case of an attack and the president and all cabinet officials are killed.

But since a lot of top officials will be watching virtually this year, the White House says there's no need for a designated survivor.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen would reportedly be the next in line of succession in the event of a disaster.

SMS