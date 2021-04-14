No Charges Filed Against Officer Who Shot Woman In Capitol Riot

​The officer was not named but is considered justified in their actions.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Justice Department says there will be no charges filed against the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed a woman during the Jan. 6 riots. There's no evidence the officer violated any federal laws in shooting 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt as she tried to break into the House of Representatives. At the same time, Capitol Police were trying to get lawmakers to safety. The officer was not named but is considered justified in their actions.