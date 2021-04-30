NIH Investing $29M To Address COVID Disparities

The funding for the research comes from the American rescue plan.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The National Institute of Health is investing 29 million dollars into research to help communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.





The funding for the research comes from the American rescue plan.

The goal -- to strengthen vaccine confidence and access in communities of color.

The NIH says it wants to reach out to communities that have been hardest hit by the pandemic -- and to work with people like family doctors and pastors... People who are trusted -- to help address health disparities.