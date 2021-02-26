WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

NHL Star Takes Leave From Rangers Following Assault Allegation

SMS
NHL Star Takes Leave From Rangers Following Assault Allegation
By Joshua Kranzberg
By Joshua Kranzberg
February 26, 2021
February 26, 2021
The Rangers say the allegations against Artemi Panarin are "clearly an intimidation tactic" in connection with his recent statements about politics.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT