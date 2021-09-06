NFL To Allow Players To Wear Social Justice Phrases On Helmets

The NFL has faced a lot of criticism over the years for not fully supporting players who protested against racism and police violence.

The NFL will allow players to have social justice messages on their helmets this season.

Players can choose from six messages including "Black Lives Matter," "Stop Hate," and "Say Their Stories."

The NFL will also display phrases like "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" in the end zones of every field.

