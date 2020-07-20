Discussions For Next Stimulus Bill Starting 'In Earnest' Monday

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says the Trump administration is starting to negotiate the details of the potential bill with lawmakers.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Work on a potential second stimulus package is getting underway, according to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Meadows told Fox News that negotiations for what will actually be included in the bill are starting "in earnest" Monday between the Trump administration and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill.

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are scheduled to meet with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to "fine tune" details of the bill.

Meadows said one of the Trump administration's priorities includes making sure there are "protections for the American worker and those that employ individuals." He said the bill — which will likely "be in the trillion-dollar range" — could also include measures to increase domestic manufacturing.

It's possible that Congress will try to introduce and pass the stimulus bill before the House begins its summer recess at the beginning of August. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that she's willing to delay that recess if a stimulus bill is still being negotiated at the time.