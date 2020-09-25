New York To Conduct Its Own Review Of Any Coronavirus Vaccines

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Thursday he's worried about the politics surrounding potential vaccines.

New York is putting together a task force to review any coronavirus vaccines that the federal government approves.

"The first question is, is the vaccine safe? Frankly, I'm not going to trust the federal government's opinion. And I wouldn't recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government's opinion," Cuomo said.

New York officials don't have a say in actually approving a vaccine. But, if they thought a vaccine wasn't safe, they could theoretically delay its distribution.

New York has seen more than 32,000 deaths from the virus. But the state has brought infection rates down in recent weeks, thanks to tight public health restrictions and guidelines.

Contains footage from CNN.