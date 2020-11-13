New York Is Still Counting Mail-In Ballots

New York started counting its absentee ballots for the 2020 election this week, a week after the election concluded.

The long process of counting mail-in ballots in New York is finally getting underway. The state got a late start — just this week.

That's because New York state law doesn't allow the absentee ballot count to start until one week after the election.

More than 1.5 million New Yorkers sent in ballots this year. A majority of them were returned by Democrats.

