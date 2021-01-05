New York Nurse Receives Second Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine

Sandra Lindsay is now the first U.S. health care worker to be fully vaccinated.

The New York nurse who received the first vaccine in the state has now received her second dose.

The vaccination made the critical care nurse, Sandra Lindsay, the first health care worker in the country to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

After her shot, she encouraged people to get informed.

"Speak to experts, speak to health care professionals. Don't listen to hearsay, and let us all do our parts as our civil responsibility in a crisis to just band together and get through this."