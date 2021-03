The new law also expunges prior convictions on marijuana offenses that are no longer illegal.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

New York is the latest state to make recreational marijuana legal. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the bill into law Wednesday.

It allows the growing of marijuana at home and possession of up to 3 ounces.

It also expunges the records of people previously convicted of possession.

New York is the 15th state to allow for recreational marijuana use for adults.