New York Hospitals Prepare For Vaccine

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state expects to receive 170,000 doses in the first shipment.

Hospitals in New York are practicing how they will handle the vaccine once it arrives. This is at Mount-Sinai Hospital, where staff is going through steps like removing the vaccine from the freezer and preparing it into individual doses.

The hospital also wants to make sure there's enough staffing available.

"Well, we're working on providing vaccine in a phased way for our front line employees. We are working to set everything up so that we're ready to go as soon as the local and federal authorities give us the go ahead."

