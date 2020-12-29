New York Extends Eviction Moratorium To May

Landlords say New York eviction moratorium will encourage thousands of employed tenants to stop paying rent.

Millions of people are struggling to make ends meet with or without a job because of the pandemic.

In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an emergency bill extending the state's ban on evictions until May.

The previous ban was set to expire January 1.

The bill will only apply to evictions related to the pandemic so renters will have to

submit documentation to prove their financial struggle.

The bill also protects small landlords from foreclosure.

New York's largest association of landlords disagreed with the bill and worried it would encourage thousands of employed tenants to stop paying rent.