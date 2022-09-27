New York City Races To House Thousands Of Newly Arrived Migrants

New York's Mayor Eric Adams says their shelter system is not large enough to house the recent surge of arriving migrants.

New York City construction crews have been working around the clock, setting up a refugee camp for thousands of migrants being bused to that city. New York's Mayor Eric Adams says their shelter system is not large enough to house the surge of people that have been pouring into the city in the last few weeks.

New York City is the only city in the nation that is legally required to provide housing shelter for anyone who needs a bed at the moment. It is estimated that more than 14,000 migrants have recently arrived in the city. Mayor Adams has said that number could go up to 75,000 people.