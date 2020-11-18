New York City Closing Public Schools Thursday

Students in the nation's largest school system will shift to all-remote learning until the coronavirus positivity rate drops.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

New York City is closing public schools Thursday and going with all online education.

The city's COVID positivity rate is rising and passed the 3 percent benchmark set by school leaders to shut down.

The district is the largest in the country, with more than a million students. But last month, officials say only about a quarter of them were back in a physical classroom.