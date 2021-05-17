New Tax Filing Deadline Is Here

The deadline is usually April 15th but the IRS pushed it back because of the pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

There's still time to do your taxes, but the clock is ticking. Monday is Tax Day.

The deadline is usually April 15th but the IRS pushed it back because of the pandemic. That means your federal tax returns and income taxes you might owe must be turned in by the end of the day.

You can file for an extension, but remember the extension is to file your taxes. It is not an extension to pay money you might owe for 2020.